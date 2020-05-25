Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158,326.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Zero has a market cap of $794,097.92 and approximately $158,326.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00514015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00099368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00069909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.