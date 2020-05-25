Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $246,367.98 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $246,367.98 and approximately $12,498.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.40 or 0.02083040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

