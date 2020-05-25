Zilliqa Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129.82 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $122.62 million and approximately $129.82 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Zebpay, Huobi and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02081064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00184619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,447,111,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,155,644,795 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network, Coinone, Ethfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX, AirSwap, DEx.top, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Tokenomy, GOPAX, BitMart, Korbit, FCoin, Zebpay, WazirX, Bithumb, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OOOBTC, Bitbns, Hotbit, BitForex, Kucoin, Coinhub, Upbit, Koinex, Binance, IDEX, DDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

