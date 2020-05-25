Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 225.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,844 shares of company stock worth $9,264,589. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.11. 1,602,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.