$0.05 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.22. Xylem posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Xylem by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. 735,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

