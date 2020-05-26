-$0.08 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 727,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $140.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

