$0.15 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $0.43. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,990. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.