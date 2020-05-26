$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 440,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

