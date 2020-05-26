-$0.20 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12,595.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mairs & Power INC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 26,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,915. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.