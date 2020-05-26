-$0.36 EPS Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.17). Meritor reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

MTOR stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 1,183,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 41.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 33.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 601,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

