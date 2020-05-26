$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 3,891,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

