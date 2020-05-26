$0.44 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.33. Landec posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 102.5% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 1,205,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Landec by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665,387 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landec by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landec by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,045. The firm has a market cap of $295.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.