0Chain Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $35,043.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003127 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

