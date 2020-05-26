11,971 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.21. The stock had a trading volume of 246,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,597. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

