338,395 Shares in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.08% of WPX Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 388,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 75.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 461,987 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,663,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

