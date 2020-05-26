360 Finance (QFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.86 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts expect 360 Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

