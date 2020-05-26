37,950 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Bought by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. United Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTX. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.