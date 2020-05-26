Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is First Long Island Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 389,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.