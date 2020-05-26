Abulaba (AAA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 57.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. Abulaba has a market cap of $92.16 and $3.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.03843348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

