AC3 Reaches Market Cap of $130,597.24 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $130,597.24 and $24.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AC3 has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

