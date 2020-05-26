Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,304 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 53.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,065,000 after buying an additional 367,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $196.82. 1,027,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,269. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

