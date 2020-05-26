Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0755 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,869.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.02292991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.75 or 0.02567692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00482199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00696167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00075787 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00505171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.