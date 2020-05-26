ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $911,987.81 and approximately $8,615.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,415,364 coins and its circulating supply is 84,273,354 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

