Adriel G. Lares Sells 1,132 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $46,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 4,797,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.67. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fastly by 704,498.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $17,390,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

