Aencoin Price Tops $0.0298 on Exchanges (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $65,007.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Aencoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03852936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Aencoin Profile

Aencoin (AEN) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,390,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.