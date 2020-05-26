AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Upgraded at Barclays

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

