Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 88,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 817,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 12.84.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

