Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Laidlaw

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Laidlaw in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

ALDX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

