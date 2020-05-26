Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

ALDX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 817,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,524. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

