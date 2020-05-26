Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,410.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,302.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,334.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.