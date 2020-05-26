Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 398.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.