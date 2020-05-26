Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 52,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,736. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

