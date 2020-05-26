Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 193.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 52,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,736. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

