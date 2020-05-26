Amon Price Reaches $0.0020 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 106.7% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $7,291.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

AMN is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

