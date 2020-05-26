AmsterdamCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $8,901.72 and approximately $10.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

