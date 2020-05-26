Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 874,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,279. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

