Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

HBB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.