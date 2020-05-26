Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.66). KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 519,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,041,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,807.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 388,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 378,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,681,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

