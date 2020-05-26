Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for J2 Global (JCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM):

5/15/2020 – J2 Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – J2 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – J2 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – J2 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $98.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – J2 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $130.00 to $120.00.

5/12/2020 – J2 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $108.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – J2 Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – J2 Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – J2 Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – J2 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – J2 Global is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after buying an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $14,583,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $12,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

