Analyzing Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) & American Spectrum Realty (NYSE:AQQSQ)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and American Spectrum Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 33.33% 7.64% 3.46% American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and American Spectrum Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 4.57 $410.61 million $1.47 8.33 American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and American Spectrum Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 11 4 0 2.19 American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $15.19, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than American Spectrum Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats American Spectrum Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About American Spectrum Realty

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

