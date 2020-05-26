Analyzing PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) & Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S -0.85% 10.33% 3.19% Eca Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.58 $10.15 billion N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 2.12 $2.90 million N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility and Risk

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Eca Marcellus Trust I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.