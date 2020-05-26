Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.31% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:APLE opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

