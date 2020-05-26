APR Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $80.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market cap of $47,305.53 and $80.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.02090309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 12,735,783 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.