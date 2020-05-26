Arionum Reaches Market Cap of $42,149.82 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $42,149.82 and approximately $4,260.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,822.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.01 or 0.02289721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.02582515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00481792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00699818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00075849 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00507187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

