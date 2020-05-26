Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,659.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $10,659.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005512 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000695 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.