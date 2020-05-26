AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs Sells 1,736 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,736 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $47,045.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Esi Minta-Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,008 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $54,216.00.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 252,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

