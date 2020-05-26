Atonomi Hits Market Capitalization of $61,591.34 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $61,591.34 and approximately $29.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.03858856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031797 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

