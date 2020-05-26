Autonio (NIO) Reaches Market Cap of $114,480.55

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 59.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $114,480.55 and approximately $233.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.02048960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

