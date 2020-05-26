Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Avangrid worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,174 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avangrid by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after buying an additional 162,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

