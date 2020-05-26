Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $33,177.90 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 178,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,753. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 134,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

